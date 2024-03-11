Digital Daily

Black Winners of the 2024 Academy Awards

  • Black Information Network

Several Black stars showed up at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday night (March 10) in hopes of taking one of the most prestigious honors in entertainment. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the high-profile ceremony for the fourth time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with many actors, moviemakers, and celebrities in attendance.

Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Colman Domingo, and Jeffrey Wright were nominated for their phenomenal acting roles. This year’s presenters included previous Oscar winners and prominent actors such as Zendaya, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mahershala Ali, and Lupita Nyong’o. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste delivered a heartwarming performance during the award ceremony.

American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson, competed with box office darlings Oppenheimer and Barbie for the biggest honor of the night: Best Picture. The film also contended with other heavy hitters for the category, including Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, and Poor Things.

Below are all the actors who won big from tonight’s show!

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Photo: Variety / Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Film: The Holdovers

96th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images North America

Cord Jefferson

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Film: American Fiction

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment

Kris Bowers

Category: Documentary Short Film

Film: The Last Repair Shop

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments

