Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites is resigning her seat on the council to seek another elected office. Waites is stepping down from the Post 3 at-large seat on the Atlanta City Council to run for the Fulton County clerk’s office.

Waites has been a vocal proponent of Fulton County Jail reform and has expressed strong concern over the conditions at the jail and the well-being of inmates.

Following the release of an American Civil Liberties Union report on Fulton County Jail conditions, Waites issued a statement on the issue. “I commend the ACLU for its work in addressing the volatile issues regarding the inhumane treatment of individuals wrongly incarcerated in the Fulton County jail. It’s clear from the findings that resulted from their investigation that many of our public servants are refusing to put people before politics.

