Trump Attorneys Seek To Add New Witnesses In Attempt To Remove Fani Willis From RICO Case

Attorneys who are defending Donald Trump and his co-defendants are seeking to add new witnesses in their efforts to have Fani Willis disqualified from prosecuting the Fulton County RICO case. This comes days after closing arguments were presented in the hearing.

On March 5, Trump attorneys claimed that Cindi Lee Yeager and Manny Arora are new witnesses who can testify that Terrence Bradley told them that Willis began a relationship with Nathan Wade prior to becoming a special prosecutor in the election interference case.

Testimony from Arora could be conflicting considering that he represents Kenneth Chesebro, a defendant in the RICO case who took a plea deal in 2023.

While testifying, Bradley claimed that he did not know when Willis and Wade’s relationship began.

The attorneys have attempted to prove that Willis benefited from a relationship with Wade by hiring him as a special prosecutor.

But while an alleged affair between Willis and Wade has created poor optics, there’s no basis under Georgia Law to disqualify Willis or Wade from continuing to prosecute the Trump RICO case.

Under Georgia Law, a prosecutor is disqualified from a case due to a “conflict of interest” when the prosecutor’s conflicting loyalties could prejudice the defendant leading to an improper conviction. Georgia law states, “[t]here are two generally recognized grounds for disqualification of a prosecuting attorney. The first such ground is based on a conflict of interest, and the second ground has been described as ‘forensic misconduct.’

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

About Post Author