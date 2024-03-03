Precious Lovell and Jonathan Michael Square to Discuss Textile Design, Fashion and Social Change at Hammonds House Museum on March 10

Renowned textile artist Precious Lovell and esteemed scholar Jonathan Michael Square, PhD, are set to engage in a compelling conversation at a panel discussion hosted by Hammonds House Artistic Chair, Halima Taha. This event will delve into Lovell’s groundbreaking exhibitions, “The Ties that Bind” and “Ex Domestication,” exploring the intricate relationship between textile design, fashion, and their potential as mediums for driving social change. The event is Sunday, March 10th at 2:30 pm at Hammonds House Museum, 503 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Attendance is FREE, but an RSVP is required. To reserve your tickets, click HERE.

The panel discussion aims to illuminate how textile design and fashion can transcend their traditional roles to become powerful tools for social commentary and change. Through the lens of Lovell’s exhibitions and Square’s scholarly expertise, attendees can expect a thought-provoking exploration of the transformative potential inherent in these creative mediums.

Jonathan Michael Square, Assistant Professor of Black Visual Culture at Parsons School of Design, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussion, having curated exhibitions and published extensively in academic and popular press outlets. His insights into the historical and cultural significance of textiles and fashion promise to enrich the discourse on their role in shaping societal narratives.

Precious Lovell’s innovative artistic practice, which centers on exploring the narrative potential of cloth and clothing within the context of the African Diaspora, will serve as a focal point for the conversation. By infusing her work with personal and universal stories, Lovell challenges conventional historical narratives and fosters connections between the audience and her creations.

Hammonds House Museum is a 501(c)3 arts organization whose mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron, the museum is in a beautiful Victorian home at 503 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Hammonds House Museum’s 2024 exhibitions are supported by a series of workshops, public programs and civic engagement activities which serve as companions to the works and opportunities for the community to have a deeper experience with the art. For information about upcoming events, to join the mailing list, become a member, or plan your visit, go to the website: hammondshouse.org.

