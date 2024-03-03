Mayor Dickens and Office of Cultural Affairs Celebrate Legacy of Mayor Maynard Jackson with Photography Collection “Phoenix Reborn”

Mayor Andre Dickens and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs unveiled a collection of photography documenting significant moments from former Mayor Maynard Jackson’s tenure as Atlanta’s first Black Mayor. The exhibition—titled “Phoenix Reborn: A Photographic Reflection of Atlanta City Government’s Past 50 Years”—has been curated from the works of two esteemed Atlanta photographers, Sue Ross and James Alexander. The “Phoenix Reborn” exhibit captures the essence of Atlanta’s growth, resilience and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Mayor Maynard Jackson’s vision extended beyond politics—he recognized the power of art to shape a city’s soul. As we celebrate his legacy, we also honor his foresight in establishing Atlanta’s first Bureau of Cultural Affairs. Through art, we continue to uplift our communities and commemorate our history,” said Mayor Dickens.

“We are privileged to have a catalog of Mayor Maynard Jackson’s legacy spanning the past 50 years through the remarkable lenses of Sue Ross and James Alexander,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “We anticipate that visitors to this gallery will be captivated as they explore the many moments from his tenure as Mayor.”

Images from the event can be found at this link. Interviews with the artists can be found on ATL 26.

The exhibit is part of a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mayor Maynard Jackson’s inauguration. For more information on the gallery, including videos featuring photographers Sue Ross and James Alexander, and to learn more about planned events for the celebration, visit atlmaynard50.com.

