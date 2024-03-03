Floyd Mayweather Defends Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has come to Diddy’s defense amid allegations that he sexually assaulted several women.

During an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” earlier this week, Mayweather refused to express criticism over the Diddy allegations, saying “mistakes happen” when referring to the music mogul.

“I’m not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy,” Mayweather said. “‘Cause he still a Black man. Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy’s business is P. Diddy’s business. It’s not my job or anybody else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he’s down.”

Mayweather went further in his defense of Diddy, suggesting that if his daughter was assaulted it would be a “choice.”

“My take on it is: it’s not my business,” he continued on the podcast. “I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it. Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt but that’s a choice that my daughter made.”

Mayweather’s comments come after Diddy was accused of sexual assault by several women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Diddy has maintained his innocence and settled a lawsuit filed against him by Cassie in November.

50 Cent was among those who slammed Mayweather over his recent podcast appearance.

“They didn’t even ask him about this, Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the fuck out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon.” 50 Cent captioned a clip of the podcast he shared on Instagram.

