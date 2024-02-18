Atlanta Hawks Announce 6th Annual HBCU Night

Atlanta Hawks announced plans to host their sixth annual ‘HBCU Night presented by Chase’ at State Farm Arena on Friday, Feb. 23. The organization will dedicate this night to celebrating the educational excellence and unique culture of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), which were originally founded as institutions of higher learning for African Americans. All fans in attendance will receive a special rally towel courtesy of Chase.

“Each year, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena eagerly anticipate HBCU Night presented by Chase,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Camye Mackey. “We come together to honor our nation’s and city’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities for their dedication to empowering the educational journeys of African American students. HBCUs play a critical role in shaping the leadership capabilities of many of our employees, and continuously contributes to the advancement of our entire community. By providing educational opportunities, fostering leadership development, enriching our cultural landscape, and making significant economic contributions, they remain an indispensable component of the fabric of our nation.”

Prior to the game, the Hawks and Chase are hosting a special fireside chat featuring Rich Paul, Founder and CEO, KLUTCH Sports and Board Member and Co-Head of United Talent Agency Sports at 5:30 pm titled, “The Journey of a Premier Sports Agent and the Importance of Financial Health Education.” Brigitte Killings, Chase’s Community and Business Development Director for the South, and Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, will co-host the chat. Fans can watch the live stream of this event at Hawks.com/stream as this will be a private in-person event.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Atlanta Hawks to celebrate the rich heritage and academic excellence of HBCUs,” said Killings. “As an HBCU alumna, I am honored to be a part of an event that recognizes the pivotal role these institutions play in shaping the next generation of Black leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, artists and so much more. Chase remains committed to supporting our city’s and our country’s HBCUs and honoring their legacy alongside the Hawks.”

To tip off the festivities, the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Gospel Choir will sing both the United States and Canadian national anthems. The FAMU Gospel Choir has performed around the United States and internationally for over sixty years.

At halftime, Mahogany in Motion, the official dance team of Spelman College and Morehouse College, and the Essence Dance Line of Clark Atlanta University’s Mighty Marching Panther Band, will join the ATL Dancers for a special halftime performance. In addition, ATL BOOM, the Hawks’ drumline, will be joined by HBCU drum member alumni from various schools and guest drum leader, Joshua Moore, the Assistant Band Director at Morehouse.

During the game, the Hawks and Chase will also honor small business Nouveau Bar & Grill, a local restaurant with locations in Jonesboro and College Park. HBCU alumnus Ebony Austin founded Nouveau Bar & Grill and aims to bring upscale dining and entertainment while remaining true to the heart of the city. In addition to founding her restaurant, Austin has also worked to provide scholarships to students at HBCUs.

