4 Injured in Shooting at Benjamin E Mays High School in Atlanta

Forty-eight mass shootings have already been reported by The Gun Violence Archive in just the second month of 2024. Four students’ lives were almost claimed by the latest school shooting, on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Just after students were dismissed for the day on Wednesday, Atlanta police responded to the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School. Around 4 p.m., students spilled out of the school doors, leading to a fight reported by the police.

According to Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin, an officer who was already stationed on the school campus heard gunshots being fired during the fight. The officer requested backup from there. The school received a visit from the APS officers, ADP officers, and the fire department.

During a press conference on Wednesday evening, it was announced that four teenagers, three aged 17 and one aged 18, were sent to Grady Hospital after sustaining injuries. Fortunately, medical professionals expect all of them to recover.

