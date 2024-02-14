‘Trendy To Do Racist Stuff’: Students Make Paper Whips, Harass Black Peers

Photo: Getty Images

Parents are speaking out about the racial harassment their Black children are facing at a Kentucky middle school.

Ashley White said her daughter has been subjected to racist bullying at College View Middle School in Owensboro, Kentucky. White alleged that students called her daughter the N-word and “monkey.”

“Kids actually make paper whips,” White told 14 News. “They’re also carrying around an app on their phone called Pocket Whip and they’re actually using it to make a whipping sound towards her and to other kids in the school.”

Another parent said she reported racist incidents her daughter faced at the school but no action was taken.

“I just feel that my voice is not being heard and they’re just sweeping it under the rug,” the College View parent said. “It’s popular, it’s trendy to do and say racist stuff.”

The parents’ complaints come amid a video surfacing online of a College View student saying “Get back to work, n****r” and pretending to use a whip.

White said the video “was confirmation that exactly what my daughter was telling me is happening at the school.”

Daviess County Public Schools released the following statement in response to the video.

“Daviess County Public Schools unequivocally condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, and bias. Every student deserves a safe and inclusive learning environment where they can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. We recognize the pain and distress that incidents of racism can cause, and we are committed to ensuring that every student feels valued, respected, and supported.

In response to any behavioral infraction, we want to assure you that we are taking proactive measures to address the situation swiftly and comprehensively. Our first priority is the well-being and safety of our students, and we are working diligently to investigate any student behavior reports. This includes engaging with all stakeholders and implementing appropriate disciplinary actions as necessary. In the case of disciplinary action, no student information can be released per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The school staff has been informed of the student behaviors and the school safety and supervision plan has been reviewed. Students have been reminded by the administrative team of the school focus on being kind and considerate to all at all times, as well as the protocol of reporting directly to school staff or via the anonymous tip line any hateful or intolerant comments or conduct, encouraging students “If you see something, say something.” School administrative staff have met and spoken with any parent or community stakeholder reporting information of any student behavior concern.

Furthermore, it is essential to emphasize that our school district’s core belief is centered on putting Kids First. We understand that addressing issues of racism and discrimination requires collective effort and ongoing dialogue. We encourage open communication and collaboration with parents, students, staff, and community members to ensure that all voices are heard and valued.”

Principal Brandon Brooks told the Owensboro Times that the students involved in the video will face disciplinary action.

“I’m just hoping that the parents will make their kids aware, you know, exactly how hurtful whips, the N-word,” White said. “The powerful history behind it and how hurtful it is for my middle school child.”