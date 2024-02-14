Killer Mike may be smarter than your average rapper. On Monday, Feb. 12 the rapper and now three-time Grammy winner appeared on “The View,” where he got the chance to clear up some misconceptions under heavy fire from “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

When Hositn questioned him about his highly publicized arrest following the awards show, the MICHAEL creator made it clear that the issue was not one he intended to dwell on.

“I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over zealous,” Killer Mike, also known as Michael Render, said referring to his arrest. “It’s water under the bridge for me.” He continued: “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it.” He then went on to detail how the moment put him in a space of gratitude. “I thanked God for putting me in a space, believe it or not, by myself. And I got an opportunity to invoke the spirit of my mom and my grandmother and let them know what had happened and thank them,” he said.

The rapper who has also been heavily criticized for his close relationship with his home state’s governor, Brian Kemp also made it clear why that relationship was an important one to have.

Hostin told the Run The Jewels rapper that he “lost her” when he expressed support for Kemp, who defeated Stacey Abrams in the election, but Mike made it clear that he wasn’t standing for what he viewed as a false narrative about his politics. Mike like so many other Black Georgians, particularly business men voted their conscience.

“Not support of Kemp,” he said. “That’s some misinformation. You can not like me, but don’t lie on me.”

He continued: “He’s the governor of my state, I have to be involved with him. I can’t divorce myself. But let me say this, if you criticize someone, don’t lie. Don’t say I didn’t support [Stacey] Abrams because I did.

“Don’t say I don’t support Democrats because I’ve helped get three Democratic mayors elected, two state representatives elected, but if someone is in the king’s seat, I’m not going to not have dinner with the king on behalf of my people. I have to do that.”

