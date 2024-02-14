Grammy Award-Winning Group Arrested Development To Perform At Upcoming Hawks Game

GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop group Arrested Development will perform at halftime of an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game. Presented by Jack Daniels, the performance will take place during the team’s home game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 27.

“We are so fired up to be rocking the halftime show for the Atlanta Hawks. ATL is where we’re from, so this is gonna be EPIC! Come join us!” said Speech, frontman of Arrested Development.

Recently back from sold out shows in Tokyo, Arrested Development continues to create impactful music centered on self-reflection and igniting change. Comprised of members Todd Thomas, better known by his stage name “Speech”, JJ Boogie, One Love, as well as Fareedah Aleem and Tasha LaRae, Arrested Development has spent the last 30 years in the ears and hearts of hip-hop lovers worldwide.

Formed in Atlanta in 1988, the group’s debut album 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of… in 1992 earned them two GRAMMY® awards for Best New Artist and Best Rap Single, two MTV awards, a Soul Train Music Award, and the NCAAP Image Award. Rolling Stone magazine named them Band of The Year in 1992, while VH1 named them one of the greatest Hip-hop artists of all time. In September 2019, the band received the Hip-Hop Icon Award at the Black Music Honors Awards. The group just released a new double album titled Bullets in the Chamber, which carries a powerful message – music acts as a weapon against ignorance. Each song within the album is a “bullet in the chamber,” aiming to ignite positive change through their signature blend of thought-provoking lyrics and captivating melodies. The single, Hip Hop Saves Lives, featuring Chuck D of Public Enemy serves as an ode to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, paying homage to the genre’s rich history and groundbreaking contributions.

This season the Hawks have had performances from award-winning artists such as Da Brat, JID, Killer Mike, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Yacht Rock Revue and Young Dro. Last season, the Hawks saw halftime and postgame concerts from Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp and Ne-Yo.

