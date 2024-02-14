Georgia Seniors to Get $100,000 Homestead Exemption

Good news for Georgia seniors 65 and older – they are slated to receive homestead exemptions thanks to Senate Bill 439 which was passed on Tuesday, Feb. 13 by the Georgia State Senate using the Local Consent Calendar.

Proposed by Sen. Jason Esteves (D-Atlanta), and zealously supported by Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the measure aims to provide a senior homestead exemption from City of Atlanta Independent School District ad valorem taxes for educational purposes. The exemption would be applicable to the assessed value of the homestead and would amount to $100,000. Residents of Atlanta who are 65 years of age or older and have a single or combined household income not exceeding $100,000 are eligible for this exemption.

By passing the bill, Sen. Esteves commended the Senate for making significant strides in alleviating property tax pressure on elderly citizens. To better support Atlanta seniors in remaining in their homes and communities, SB 439 will ensure increased affordability. Championing this initiative that directly benefits our constituents in the City of Atlanta, I am honored to work towards fairness and prosperity for all. I am thankful to my Senate colleagues for their support and eagerly await the approval in the House.

About Post Author