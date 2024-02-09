Jonathan Majors Gets More Abuse Charges

Just months after being found guilty of second-degree harassment and third-degree misdemeanor assault of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a March 2023 incident, Jonathan Majors has now been hit with new abuse allegations by two ex-girlfriends.

On Feb. 8, the New York Times published an article detailing alleged emotional and physical abuse suffered by Majors’ former girlfriends, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, who both provide extensive accounts.

Priya Chaudhry, the lawyer for Majors, acknowledged that the 34-year-old actor made hurtful remarks in both relationships, which she characterized as toxic. However, she strongly refuted any allegations of physical abuse.

Chaudhry explained that both volatile relationships began with mutual intensity among young drama students.

Between 2013 and 2015, Hooper accuses Majors of emotionally abusing her. She specifically mentions an incident where Majors failed to accompany her home after leaving her at an abortion clinic to terminate their pregnancy.

Chaudhry responded, stating that Mr. Majors and Ms. Hooper had both agreed to terminate the pregnancy. Mr. still vividly remembers that deeply sad event, which remains a painful memory. “Majors.”

From 2015 to 2019, Duncan asserts that her relationship with the actor from “Lovecraft Country” involved engagement and prolonged mistreatment, including emotional and physical abuse. She vividly remembers an incident where he forcefully hurled her across a room.

Chaudhry denied Duncan’s claim of being thrown across a room, while acknowledging that there were indeed many serious arguments.

Facing up to a year in jail, Majors has pleaded not guilty of assaulting Jabbari. His fate will be determined at his rescheduled sentencing hearing on April 8.

