Killer Mike Detained After Winning Three Grammy Awards

Killer Mike was arrested at the Crypto Arena on a night where he won three Grammy Awards. Shortly after his victories, a video clip emerged online of Killer Mike in handcuffs and being escorted away.

An official police report has yet to emerge, but Killer Mike shared insight into the incident via a text message released by AJC reporter Gavin Godfrey.

“Over zealous security, but I’m good,” Killer Mike reportedly said in the text thread.

The Atlanta native stood out on music’s biggest night by sweeping the top rap categories. He won best rap song and best rap performance for his track “Scientists & Engineers,” and best rap album for “Michael.”

Developing story.

