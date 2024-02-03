Wendy Williams Makes Emotional Return In New Documentary Trailer

Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Williams is opening up about her mental and physical health struggles in an upcoming Lifetime documentary.

According to Daily Mail, Williams was seen for the first time in over a year in a trailer for a new documentary, which is set to air later this month.

The documentary will reportedly follow Williams’ journey after her daytime talk show ended.

In the trailer, Williams broke down in tears over her declining health amid the show’s end.

“Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous,” Williams said as footage aired of the host at the peak of her career.

WOW 🥺 This is going to be emotional and educational! Wendy Williams has returned via her first trailer for #WhereIsWendyWilliams documentary. The two-part event airs February 24th & 25th on Lifetime.

pic.twitter.com/F0ptKUX0rQ — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) February 2, 2024

Later in the trailer, Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., said his mom has “done a really good job at making it seem like everything’s OK, but in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”

Video showed the talk show host struggling to stand without assistance. When a producer appeared to ask her if she’d seen a neurologist, Williams replied: “To see if I’m crazy? Mhm.”

One family member said: “She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us.”

Williams also revealed in the trailer: “I have no money. And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

In another part of the trailer, one of Williams’ loved ones asked if she drank a bottle of bottle of vodka “today.” Williams snapped at the man to “keep the bottle there” while lying in bed.

Williams’ family also said the radio host appeared to be “losing memory” as Williams admitted didn’t know where she was while driving around New York.

Williams’ two-night special is set to air on February 24 and 25.