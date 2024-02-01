Don Peebles, Master P, Keisha Lance Bottoms Headline TSP Game Plan 2024

Several of the top business and social leaders made their way to Atlanta for the 2024 TSP Game Plan. The three-day event featured workshops designed to help business owners and entrepreneurs reach business growth.

Some notable names include Master P (Founder, P. Miller Enterprises and No Limit Records), Don Peebles (Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation), Dr. Boyce Watkins (Founder, Black Business School) Arlan Hamilton (Founder, Backstage Capital).

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms served as a headliner for Mastermind Day which also featured Mastermind Day featured Clate Mask (Founder of KEAP) and Arlan Hamilton (Founder, Backstage Capital).

Lamar Tyler spoke with ADW and shared how attendees can maximize the event.

“I want people to execute,” Tyler said. “They come and take all the notes and they feel like they are the notebook champion. What can you actually take out of here, get done and the next time they come back be at another level. We do this every six months because entrepreneurship is a roller coaster. And people leave here, they are at the top and feeling great. But life can happen and you can fall off track. So we’re here to keep you going.”

