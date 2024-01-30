Shannon Sharpe Says Beyoncé Doesn’t ‘Move The Needle’ Like Taylor Swift

Photo: Getty Images

NFL star-turned-sports commentator Shannon Sharpe believes Taylor Swift “moves the needle” more than Beyoncé.

Sharpe compared the two superstars on his “Nightcap” podcast with fellow ex-NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

The two discussed a recent report that Taylor, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has generated over $331 million for the team and the league as she’s appeared at several NFL games this season in support of her partner.

When asked who else could’ve generated that much money by showing up to a few games, Ochocinco suggested that Beyoncé could, but Sharpe disagreed.

Sharpe, while expressing support for Bey, said she wouldn’t have the same impact as Taylor.

“Not like this,” Sharpe said. “I love Beyoncé! Beyoncé ain’t moving the needle like this chick, Ocho! No!”

Despite pushback from Ocho, Sharpe doubled down on his take and took it even further.

“[Taylor’s] the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson that we’ve seen!” he claimed.

Ocho maintained that Beyoncé would bring in millions for the NFL if she attended games like Swift.

“Beyoncé is on another stratosphere,” Ocho said, “Her visibility — she not out here like that the way Taylor is,” Ocho said.

Sharpe’s take erupted on social media. See how social media users reacted below.

If Lamar Jackson was dating Beyoncé… …He would be in the Super Bowl right now. — Digital Society (@D1g1tal_Soc1ety) January 29, 2024

How is Beyoncé not moving the needle like Taylor? They literally do similar things with equivalent fandoms one just has a very different approach than the other. — Jzon Azari (@JzonAzari) January 29, 2024

We all know Taylor is bigger when it comes to numbers. We aren’t even going to get into that. We also know that Taylor would be the popular pick by the NFL if asked today. However, the way he diminishes Beys IMPACTS sounded weird and dismissive. But. It’s his opinion. 🤨 — Zack🌟ZiggyPop🌟M. (@ZackZiggyPopMac) January 29, 2024

WTH….Queen B can MOVE..WHATEVER, WHENEVER, HOWEVER SHE WANTS!!💯🤣🤣🤣 — K-Dub67 (@BigK526) January 29, 2024

The Beehive coming for you Unk 😂😂 — World Wide Will (@H3ARTBR3AKKID85) January 29, 2024