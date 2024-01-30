Digital Daily

Shannon Sharpe Says Beyoncé Doesn’t ‘Move The Needle’ Like Taylor Swift

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

NFL star-turned-sports commentator Shannon Sharpe believes Taylor Swift “moves the needle” more than Beyoncé.

Sharpe compared the two superstars on his “Nightcap” podcast with fellow ex-NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

The two discussed a recent report that Taylor, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has generated over $331 million for the team and the league as she’s appeared at several NFL games this season in support of her partner.

When asked who else could’ve generated that much money by showing up to a few games, Ochocinco suggested that Beyoncé could, but Sharpe disagreed.

Sharpe, while expressing support for Bey, said she wouldn’t have the same impact as Taylor.

“Not like this,” Sharpe said. “I love Beyoncé! Beyoncé ain’t moving the needle like this chick, Ocho! No!”

Despite pushback from Ocho, Sharpe doubled down on his take and took it even further.

“[Taylor’s] the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson that we’ve seen!” he claimed.

Ocho maintained that Beyoncé would bring in millions for the NFL if she attended games like Swift.

“Beyoncé is on another stratosphere,” Ocho said, “Her visibility — she not out here like that the way Taylor is,” Ocho said.

Sharpe’s take erupted on social media. See how social media users reacted below.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights