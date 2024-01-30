Shannon Sharpe Says Beyoncé Doesn’t ‘Move The Needle’ Like Taylor Swift

NFL star-turned-sports commentator Shannon Sharpe believes Taylor Swift “moves the needle” more than Beyoncé.
Sharpe compared the two superstars on his “Nightcap” podcast with fellow ex-NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.
The two discussed a recent report that Taylor, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has generated over $331 million for the team and the league as she’s appeared at several NFL games this season in support of her partner.
When asked who else could’ve generated that much money by showing up to a few games, Ochocinco suggested that Beyoncé could, but Sharpe disagreed.
Sharpe, while expressing support for Bey, said she wouldn’t have the same impact as Taylor.
“Not like this,” Sharpe said. “I love Beyoncé! Beyoncé ain’t moving the needle like this chick, Ocho! No!”
Despite pushback from Ocho, Sharpe doubled down on his take and took it even further.
“[Taylor’s] the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson that we’ve seen!” he claimed.
Ocho maintained that Beyoncé would bring in millions for the NFL if she attended games like Swift.
“Beyoncé is on another stratosphere,” Ocho said, “Her visibility — she not out here like that the way Taylor is,” Ocho said.
Sharpe’s take erupted on social media. See how social media users reacted below.
