State Legislators Introduce Resolution for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Day at the Capitol

State Representatives Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Sheila Jones (D-Atlanta), Edna Jackson (D-Savannah) and Terry Cummings (D-Mableton) recently introduced House Resolution 817, a resolution which recognizes Monday, January 29, 2024, as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Day at the Capitol, or “Delta Day” at the Capitol. These legislators also issued the following statement:

“Today, as we gather to celebrate ‘Delta Day’ at the Capitol, we stand united as Delta sisters, carrying forward the torch of academic excellence and service to our communities. Let us honor the remarkable women who laid the foundation of our sisterhood and continue their legacy with pride and purpose.”

This resolution commemorates 111 years of service and the 22 young women who founded the sisterhood. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. The students founded the organization with the goal of promoting public service on the university’s campus. One of the newly found sorority’s first public acts was to participate in the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession. These African American women refused efforts to place them at the end of the processional behind the other suffrage marchers.

“For more than 100 years, Delta Sigma Theta’s purpose has never changed,” added Rep. Cummings. “Everything we do is to serve our communities. I serve, and in return, I have gained a lifetime of support and love from my sisters. Congratulations Delta Sigma Theta on 111 years of outstanding service!”

“Delta Day at the Capitol allows our members to participate in Social Action,” said Rep. Burnough. “It is our pleasure to host them and encourage them to participate in the Legislative process because their voice matters.”

Additionally, these legislators plan to host an event to celebrate “Delta Day” on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Georgia State Capitol. Details regarding this event will be forthcoming.

