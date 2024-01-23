YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty, Defended By Donald Trump’s RICO Lawyer

YFN Lucci, Rashawn Bennett, plead guilty after being indicted in a 105-count racketeering case. On Jan. 23, the Atlanta-based rapper pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

He will be eligible for parole in about four months.

Bennett is incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail and has remained there since surrendering in May 2021. He faced life in prison for felony murder.

Prosecutors said Bennett was the alleged driver in a drive-by shooting that led to a passenger in his car, James Adams, being shot and killed.

Bennett and 11 others were indicted under the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

While at the Fulton County Jail, Bennett faced issues as many believed that ongoing beef between YFN and the Young Thug-led YSL continued at the notorious Rice Street facility.

In March 2022, Bennett asked a judge to grant him bond after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate. The request was denied.

Bennett is being represented in court by attorney Drew Findling. Findling is also representing Donald Trump in his RICO case for election interference in Fulton County.

Findling garnered a national profile by representing rappers such as Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Migos, and YFN Lucci.

He served as Cardi B’s attorney during her 2020 case that involved a strip club brawl; he was Gucci Mane’s attorney when the rapper was released from prison in 2016; and he represented Takeoff of Migos when the rapper was cleared of sexual assault in 2021.

Findling will now represent a former president whose currently facing multiple investigations nationwide. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for interference in the 2020 election.

Although Findling will defend Trump in court, he once appeared to despise the former president. When Trump criticized LeBron James in 2018, Findling blasted Trump on social media by calling him, “The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University.”

