Chloe Bailey Says Halle Bailey’s Pregnancy Was ‘Best Kept Secret Ever’

Chloe Bailey is opening up about keeping her sister’s pregnancy under wraps.

At Saturday’s (January 20) Urban One Honors: Best In Black event in Atlanta, Chloe called Halle Bailey’s pregnancy “the best-kept secret ever” after her sister announced the arrival of her son, Halo, earlier this month, per People.

Chloe said it was “easy” to keep her sister’s secret amid social media speculation that Halle was pregnant.

“We just ignore it. I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So this was just another one in the books,” Chloe said.

Chloe’s comments come after Halle confirmed that she and her boyfriend, DDG, had welcomed a baby boy in an Instagram post.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” Halle captioned a photo of her newborn’s hand.

After announcing the baby news, Halle shared a throwback video of her and her sister dancing to Drake, SZA, and Sexyy Red’s track “Rich Baby Daddy” while showing off her bump.

Chloe said Saturday that she’s “on cloud nine” following her nephew’s arrival.

“She’s an auntie, she’s an auntie!” Chloe said of herself.

