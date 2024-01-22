Fani Willis To Appear In Court Today For Emergency Hearing In Special Prosecutor’s Divorce Case

Fani Willis will have to appear in a Cobb County courtroom today for an emergency hearing involving a special prosecutor’s divorce case. The Fulton County District Attorney is accused by Joycelyn Wade of having an affair with her ex-husband Nathan Wade.

Judge Henry Thompson will consider if Willis must testify in the divorce case and if the case will be unsealed. Although details in divorce proceedings in Georgia are usually private, several media outlets have asked for the case to be unsealed.

Willis asked for the subpoena to be dismissed stating, Joycelyn Wade “has conspired with interested parties in the criminal election interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis.”

Joycelyn Wade released credit card statements that revealed Fani Willis’ name on trips allegedly paid by Nathan Wade. The trips were to San Francisco and Miami and took place after Wade was hired as a special prosecutor in the Trump RICO case.

One week ago, the attorney for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, asked his charges to be dismissed due to an affair Willis allegedly had with special prosecutor Wade. The motion claimed that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. There was also claims that Willis signed off to pay Wade $654,000 since 2022 to serve as a special prosecutor.

But while an alleged affair between Willis and Wade could create poor optics, there’s no basis under Georgia Law to disqualify Willis or Wade from continuing to prosecuting the Trump RICO case.

Under Georgia Law, a prosecutor is disqualified from a case due to a “conflict of interest” when the prosecutor’s conflicting loyalties could prejudice the defendant leading to an improper conviction. The filing from Michael Roman and his attorney does not prove that an alleged affair would prejudice anyone involved in the election interference case.

Georgia law states, “[t]here are two generally recognized grounds for disqualification of a prosecuting attorney. The first such ground is based on a conflict of interest, and the second ground has been described as ‘forensic misconduct.’”

Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the Trump RICO case, scheduled a hearing to address the allegations to be held on Feb. 15.

