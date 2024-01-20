Digital Daily

Spelman College Receives $100 Million Donation, Largest In School History

Spelman College has received a historic $100 million donation.

According to GPB, businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, Chairman of Greenleaf Trust donated $100 million to Spelman, marking the largest single donation ever made to an HBCU.

Stryker, a Spelman College Trustee since 1997, hopes to empower women through higher education and create more opportunities for marginalized groups, according to a press release.

Of the $100 million, $75 million will go toward endowed scholarships for future students in hopes of removing financial barriers that prevent qualified individuals from attending Spelman. $25 million will be used to help create an academic focus on public policy and democracy, improve student housing, and provide flexible funding to meet critical strategic needs.

“We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity,” Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, said in the press release. “This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”

