GMA Celebrates Georgia’s City Leaders Recognized as 100 Most Influential Georgians

The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is celebrating seven city leaders who are recognized on Georgia Trend Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential Georgians for 2024. Announced on January 1, this recognition highlights the leadership and impactful contributions of these individuals in shaping the future of Georgia’s cities and communities.

The Georgia city leaders recognized as the 100 Most Influential are:

Mayors Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta Mayor Skip Henderson of Columbus Mayor Garnett Johnson of Augusta Mayor Van Johnson II of Savannah Mayor Lester Miller of Macon-Bibb County



City Council Council President Doug Shipman of Atlanta



GMA Larry Hanson, Executive Director & CEO of Georgia Municipal Association



Additionally, Mayor Vince Williams of Union City has been honored as a Notable Georgian for his significant contributions to the state, particularly in the realms of local government and community service.

In a release, Georgia Trend said of the honorees, “All have something in common: Their work ethic and professionalism are extraordinary, and the impact of their work touches the lives of many Georgians… we feel the group chosen represents the best qualities of authority, capability, integrity and influence the state has to offer.”

These local leaders’ inclusion in Georgia Trend Magazine’s list is a testament of their commitment to their communities and the state of Georgia. GMA congratulates these honorees for their well-deserved recognition and looks forward to their continued contributions to the well-being of Georgia’s cities.

Profiles of all honorees can be found in the January issue of Georgia Trend Magazine.



Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.

