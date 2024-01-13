Black Don’t Crack: Former HBCU Cheerleaders Go Viral Over Recreated Photo

Photo: Getty Images

A group of former Virginia State University cheerleaders are going viral for recreating one of their photos from the 90s, the Atlanta Black Star reports.

The viral sensation started with Tawanna Tynes sharing a photo on Facebook of her and three of her 15 “Spirit Sisters” from 1995.

The 1995 photo was widely labeled as the “Faces of Black America” and recently reshared on the popular Twitter page 247 Live Culture.

The reshare garnered millions of views and picked up even more steam after the former Virginia State University cheerleaders, once known as the “Woo Woos,” met up for a reunion at the 2023 Labor Day Classic and put on the iconic Trojan uniforms.

The four women, now in their late 40s and early 50s, took a photo similar to the 1995 original and got the internet buzzing.

Social media users said the women were aging like “fine wine” and representing “Black girl magic” to the fullest.

“Y’all still look amazing plus black don’t crack,” one user wrote.

Laverne Burrus-Johnson, one of the former cheerleaders, said she is humbled to have been a member of the program.

“Words will never express how humbling it was after all these years to wear a cheerleading uniform that symbolizes so much to so many,” Burrus-Johnson said. “Thirty years ago, I was afforded an opportunity to experience a school, a cheerleading program, and a Coach that transformed my and many other lives. I am proud and honored to be part of the VSU family.”

The women hope to raise money for the current generation of Woo Woos.

“As we commemorate our 30-year class journey, we aspire to raise a minimum of $30,000 in donations to assist with our beloved Virginia State University Woo Woo program—as cheerleaders do not receive scholarships for cheering like many other athletes,” the group said in a statement.