Usher Releases New Trailer For Super Bowl Halftime Show, How Atlanta Plays A Prominent Role

The Atlanta Falcons will not be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, but the city will be well represented with Usher serving as this year’s halftime performer.

A new trailer, entitled “30 Years in the Making,” was released for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and it provides a look at Usher’s upbringing and rise to stardom.

The video opens with a church choir that sings “Peace up A-Town down.” There are also clips of people at a skating rink saying the Atlanta-based phrase as the song “Yeah” plays.

It’s followed by clips of Usher as a teenager in the studio and images of kids playing in the Atlanta area while giving their favorite songs from the R&B superstar.

There are also video clips of a marching band, people dancing, and LeBron James singing “Yeah.”

This year’s big game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. It’s highly-likely that Usher will bring a few of his friends from Atlanta which could include Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and Lil Jon.

Presented by Apple Music and produced by Roc Nation, Usher will follow remarkable shows from Rhianna in Arizona earlier this year and Dr. Dre and Snoop in Los Angeles in 2022.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

View new trailer below:

