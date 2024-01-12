Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Dominique Wilkins’ Birthday With Renovated Sensory Room At State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks will celebrate NBA legend Dominique Wilkins’ birthday with a renovated sensory room at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The Hawks worked with KultureCity, a leading non-profit for those with sensory needs, to help create space to ensure all fans and concertgoers has an equitable an inclusive experience.

This April, in recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the Hawks will also donate a portion of ticket sales from select games to KultureCity to help continue their work creating sensory accessibility.

The room, which is located by the Guest Services Center near Gate 1, is a safe space where fans with sensory needs can take time to regroup and destress without having to leave an event. In addition, fans can check out sensory bags at no cost containing special KultureCity VIP badges, fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, and other helpful resources to help throughout events. Updates to the room include features like bubble walls, nano leaf paneling, new fidget tools, a TV showcasing connect from the arena, bean bags, and other seating options.

“Making sure sports are inclusive is something very important to me, and I’m grateful that the Hawks and State Farm Arena continues to invest in inclusive initiatives,” said Hawks Legend and KultureCity Board Member Dominique Wilkins. “Having a dedicated space for fans with sensory needs makes such a difference in their experience to enjoy Hawks games and concerts at State Farm Arena.”

More than half of Hawks and State Farm Arena team members have completed sensory awareness training through the help of KultureCity. Guests with post-traumatic stress disorder, autism, dementia and other sensory needs can check out sensory bags and weighted lap pads from the guest services desk to ease their in-arena experience.

“We’re happy to celebrate Nique’s birthday by supporting something near and dear to his heart,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer, Camye Mackey. “We believe it is important to educate our staff, keep this room updated and serve as a model for venues across the country as we prioritize our fans by creating an environment that welcomes everybody for a great night out at State Farm Arena.”

The Atlanta Hawks and KultureCity have a relationship that dates back to 2017 when the home of the Hawks became the first NBA team in the Southeast Division to have KultureCity certify their home venue as sensory-inclusive. In 2019, State Farm Arena earned KultureCity’s sensory inclusive venue of the year honor by performing an exemplary job of creating an environment that welcomes all.

In 2021, the Atlanta Hawks collaborated with State Farm® and City of Atlanta’s Coan Park Recreation Center hosted the grand opening of the facility’s new, one-of-a-kind Good Neighbor Club done in consultation with KultureCity leadership and includes a multi-sensory inclusion space to provide a quiet area for students of different sensory needs.

