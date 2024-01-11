100 Black Men of Atlanta Member Antrell Tyson Receives Dekalb Proclamation

Regional Director Antrell Tyson received a Proclamation Announcement by the Dekalb County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 9.

A native of Decatur, GA – Dekalb County, Tyson is a board member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta. He was presented this prestigious honor by DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

In March 2022, Antrell Tyson was appointed to serve as Regional Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Region IV. As a Presidential Appointee, Regional Director Tyson provides executive leadership in Region IV as the primary representative for the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Office of the Regional Director, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is also tasked with intergovernmental and external affairs, which brings together federal, state, local and tribal government organizations, and private sector businesses. In his role, Regional Director Tyson is responsible for eight Southeastern states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as the Region’s six federally recognized Tribes.

Prior to joining HHS, Regional Director Tyson served as the Director of Business Services and Policy for the City of Atlanta’s Workforce Development Agency. In this role, Regional Director Tyson re-established the City’s federally-funded On-the-Job training program by creating, implementing, and overseeing every aspect of the employer engagement cycle. Additionally, he served as the agency’s top legal advisor to ensure the agency’s compliance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

Before joining the City of Atlanta, Regional Director Tyson served as the District Director for U.S. Representative Lucy McBath (GA-06). As the Congresswoman’s top District-advisor, he oversaw the daily operations of the district office. Mr. Tyson was also responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with various stakeholders, including state and local government officials, community organizers, and faith-based and organization leaders. Mr. Tyson also coordinated community events centered around the Congresswoman’s policy priorities, including expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, and decreasing maternal mortality rates. Regional Director Tyson also created and implemented a long-term constituent engagement strategy that resulted in the Congresswoman securing over $7 million in federal funds for the district.

Regional Director Tyson laid a strong foundation as a public policy professional while working on and off Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. He has served as Counsel for two Members of Congress and one U.S. Senate committee and as Assistant General Counsel for a trade association. These experiences offer Regional Director Tyson a wealth of knowledge on the legislative and regulatory process.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle has recognized Regional Director Tyson’s commitment to public service in its Top 40 under Forty. In addition to serving a board member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, he is a member of the class of 2024 Leadership Georgia, and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colgate University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law. He resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife Laurie and their two sons Dorian and Lance.

