Fulton County Jail Records First Death Of 2024, 10 Inmates Passed Last Year

The Fulton County Jail recorded its first death in 2024. On Jan.10, Michael Anthony Holland, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Rice Street Jail. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

In response, Color Of Change released the following statement from Michael Collins, Senior Director of State and Local Government Affairs:



“First and foremost, Color Of Change mourns the loss of Michael Anthony Holland, and submits due respects to all who knew him and all who loved him. Mr. Holland’s death is the first of 2024 for the Fulton County Jail system, the same system that took 10 lives last year alone. While we await further details from the autopsy and public officials, we will continue to push for life-saving reforms out of Fulton County. We encourage District Attorney Fani Willis and other stakeholders to continue their efforts to reduce incarceration in a system that is still above capacity. We need to see an end to the use of cash bail. And we need to see the huge backlog of cases cleared. We know that the Fulton County jail system is dangerous, and lack of action will lead to more lives lost.”

In 2023, the jail faced numerous issues. Ten people died at the Fulton County Jail last year. The death’s occurred during a time when the national media focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on a RICO charge in August of 2023.

The passing of Lashawn Thompson also made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death.

Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.”

About Post Author