Exclusive: VP Kamala Harris Takes Aim At Attacks On Voting Rights During Visit To Atlanta

Georgia will play a major role in the 2024 Presidential Election. To shed light on the importance of maintaining voter rights, Vice President Kamala Harris made her 10th visit to the state of Georgia on Jan. 9.

Held at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, the voting rights roundtable was hosted by national voting rights organization Black Voters Matter co-founders, Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown. U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams were also in attendance.

VP Harris spoke about overt attacks by the right-wing when it comes to suppressing voters. Following the 2020 election when President Joe Biden won the state of Georgia, Republican officials passed several laws that were viewed by Democrats as restrictive.

In 2021, Major League Baseball yanked the annual All-Star Game from Georgia in protest of the law.

“This is a big matter in terms of allowing people to again exercise their civic duty,” Harris said. “The President and I will continue to fight on these issues, including to urge and compel Congress to pass the ‘Freedom to Vote Act.'”

She continued by stating that basic rights are also being ambushed.

“I believe it’s a full on attempt to attack fundamental freedoms and rights in our country,” Harris said. “Not only the freedom to have access to voting, the freedom for people to make decisions about their body, for women to make decisions about their own mind, the freedom of people to be safe from gun violence. There’s so much right now that is challenging as a country. The leaders at this table, I know that we are prepared for the challenges. We will work together and continue to build coalitions and to remind people that voting is an expression of their voice. And these are the voices that lead to good outcomes.”

Harris also praised Atlanta for it being the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the state of Georgia for sending the first Black man (Sen. Rapheal Warnock) and Jewish man (Sen. Jon Ossoff) to the U.S. Senate.

