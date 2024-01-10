Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Speaks Out Amid Jonathan Majors’ Comments

Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, has seemingly responded to Jonathan Majors using her mother’s name in his first interview since being found guilty of harassment and assault.

Majors invoked Coretta’s name during an interview with ABC, which aired Monday (January 8) while praising his current partner, Meagan Good, for supporting him amid the fallout of his trial.

“She’s an angel … she’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her,” Majors said of Good.

This wasn’t the first time Coretta’s name made headlines due to Majors’ remarks. In an audio recording played during the trial, Majors urged his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, whom he was accused of assaulting and harassing, to be more like Coretta and Michelle Obama.

“I’m a great man,” Majors also stated in the recording.

Bernice appeared to condemn Majors for frivolously invoking her mother’s name in a social media post on Tuesday (January 9).

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” Bernice said of Coretta.

Bernice added that her mom “was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War.”

“Please understand…my mama was a force,” she said.

My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force. Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024