Digital Daily

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Speaks Out Amid Jonathan Majors’ Comments

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, has seemingly responded to Jonathan Majors using her mother’s name in his first interview since being found guilty of harassment and assault.

Majors invoked Coretta’s name during an interview with ABC, which aired Monday (January 8) while praising his current partner, Meagan Good, for supporting him amid the fallout of his trial.

“She’s an angel … she’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her,” Majors said of Good.

This wasn’t the first time Coretta’s name made headlines due to Majors’ remarks. In an audio recording played during the trial, Majors urged his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, whom he was accused of assaulting and harassing, to be more like Coretta and Michelle Obama.

“I’m a great man,” Majors also stated in the recording.

Bernice appeared to condemn Majors for frivolously invoking her mother’s name in a social media post on Tuesday (January 9).

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” Bernice said of Coretta.

Bernice added that her mom “was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War.”

“Please understand…my mama was a force,” she said.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content