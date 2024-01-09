Trump RICO Defendant Claims Fani Willis Had Improper Affair With Special Prosecutor

A defendant involved in the RICO case involving Donald Trump has issued strong allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

According to court documents, Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, wants his charges dismissed due to an affair Willis allegedly had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Roman’s lawyer Ashleigh Merchant issued the motion to have Roman’s charges dismissed, citing that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case.

Merchant claims that Willis signed off to pay Wade $654,000 since 2022 to serve as a special prosecutor. She also claims that Willis benefited from the salary by engaging in an intimate relationship and going on vacations with Wade. However, the documents do not offer physical proof of an affair, only statements made by unknown sources. Willis’ spokesperson said that she will respond to the allegations through court filings. Wade, a graduate of John Marshall law school, was appointed as Marietta, Georgia’s first Black male judge in 2011. In 2019, he mentored Willis when she was elected chief judge of the municipal court in South Fulton, Georgia. Willis hired Wade in 2022 to serve as a special prosecutor for the RICO case involving Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

