Shannon Sharpe Defends His Position on the Katt Williams, Kings of Comedy Controversy

The tidal wave of hate received by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe for his conduct in the now-viral interview of comedian Katt Williams, according to Sharpe himself, can be attributed to jealousy.

On January 6th, Sharpe, a Super Bowl champion with both the NFL’s Broncos and Ravens, vehemently retaliated against his critics. On his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the Hall of Fame tight end allowed Williams to verbally toss grenades in every direction without interruption, a fact that was decried by many.

“What question needs to be followed up with?” Rhetorically, Sharpe asked Ochocinco.

Decide. Continuing, Sharpe stated that it is up to you to decide whom to agree with. The decision is not mine to make. When I first started, I promised to bring you the biggest celebs, entertainers, and athletes and give them the platform to share something they’ve never said before.

Calling himself a “conversationalist,” Sharpe clarified that he never claimed to be a professional reporter.

That was the end.” Continuing, he clarified that he had never claimed to be a journalist. I never claimed to be a journalist. As an entertainer, I am skilled in entertaining people and bringing joy to their lives. My expertise lies in various forms of entertainment, where I am proficient and well-versed. Whether it’s performing on stage, engaging with an audience, or captivating through different mediums, I have the ability to captivate and entertain. With my talents, I aim to create memorable experiences and leave a lasting impression on those who witness my performances. Being an entertainer is not just a profession for me, but a passion that drives me to constantly explore new ways to bring entertainment to people’s lives. For those seeking hard-hitting questions, ’60 Minutes’ is the ideal platform. As for ‘Dateline’ and ’48 Hours,’ Lester Holt is your go-to.

The Williams conversation on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, with over 30 million views on YouTube in just three days, has sent shockwaves in every direction. Flaming multiple comedians, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Faizon Love, and Tiffany Haddish, was the Friday After Next star.

About Post Author