MLK Day Celebration 2024: ‘It Starts With Me’ Event Lineup

During the annual King Holiday Observance, millions of Americans will celebrate and honor the life, legacy, and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leading up to The King Holiday on Jan. 15, 2024. Global citizens will unite and learn about the groundbreaking work of Dr. King and the powerful continuation and formal institutionalization of that work by Mrs. Coretta Scott King.

The King Center will host a variety of engaging events, providing unique opportunities for global citizens to celebrate this important legacy. Today’s social, political, and economic landscape highlights the urgent need for Dr. King’s philosophy and methodology of Nonviolence as nations worldwide grapple with violence, hate, and poverty. Serving as the vital living memorial of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the King Center leads the charge by providing education and training in Nonviolence365.

In 2024, the much anticipated birthday celebration will focus on ‘Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence’ as its strategic theme. Serving as a compass, this theme defines the events and programming for the 2024 King Holiday Observance. It will guide the King Center’s work in the upcoming calendar year and beyond.

King Holiday Observance Kick-Off Reception And Book Signing With Dr. Bernice A. King

Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 5:30 P.M.- 8:30 P.M.

The King Center Freedom Hall Atrium

King Holiday Observance Kick-Off Reception and Book Signing is the opening event for the 2024 King Holiday. Dr. Bernice A. King will sign the new children’s book, “Coretta”. “Coretta” is based off of Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s autobiography, “My Life, My Love, My Legacy.”

Nonviolence365: Shifting The Climate Through A Love-Centered Strategy Monday, January 8 & Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 11:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M.

In conjunction with our King Holiday Observance theme and the Be Love movement, The King Center presents a 2-part, virtual training series. The series will feature a study of Dr. King’s words about power, love and justice, and examine other Kingian teachings that can help us ‘Be Love’ to shift the cultural climate and create the Beloved Community in our homes, schools, workplaces, legislative bodies, and in other areas of life.

Beloved Community Virtual Youth Book Reading And Puppetry Presentation Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

During this inspirational and exciting reading of Linzy Binzy: Around the World with Friends, young readers will join Linzy Binzy as she travels Around the World with Friends. In this first adventure, Loving the Skin We’re In, children explore Linzy Binzy’s world of “Let’s Pretend,” and they meet all of her beautiful friends for the first time. Loving the Skin We’re In is a fantastic adventure that will take readers to countries like Scotland, India, Brazil, China, Peru, and Liberia with Linzy Binzy and her friends as they celebrate their differences and their beautiful skin.

Beloved Community Global Summit Wednesday, January 10 & Thursday, January 11, 2024 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Humanity is dynamic, with the capacity to live together in just, humane, equitable and peaceful ways far more than we are currently demonstrating. The 2024 Beloved Community Global Summit will challenge those who join across the globe to explore that capacity, and to think higher, love deeper, and commit to the multi-faceted work of creating the Beloved Community.

Beloved Community Global Youth Summit Friday, January 12, 2024 – 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

The 2024 Beloved Community Global Youth Summit is a convening of emergent global youth leaders and activists who will explore how youth can engage Kingian Nonviolence to shift the cultural climate in art and entertainment, legislatively, on social media, in schools, concerning our environment, and in thinking and ideation.

Beloved Community Teach-In Community Teach-In COMMUNITY TEACH-IN

Friday, January 12, 2024

The purpose of the Beloved Community Teach-In is to educate K-12 students about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s legacies and to champion the completion of their unfinished work.

State Of Georgia’s Annual Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Friday, January 12, 2024, 10:00 A.M.

Held annually in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol; the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service has long been the signature state-sponsored event recognizing the contributions of Dr. King and his allies in the fight for civil rights.

Beloved Community Awards Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree St. NE

Pre-Reception: 6:00 P.M. Awards Show: 7:30 P.M. Afterglow: 9:45 P.M.

Annually, The King Center in Atlanta leads the nation-wide observance of the national holiday commemorating the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. One of the marquee programs of The King Center’s holiday experiences is the Beloved Community Awards (formerly The Salute to Greatness Awards). The Beloved Community Awards recognize national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, pursue social justice, and who are helping to create the Beloved Community, as envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Beloved Community Service Project Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

In partnership with Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID), The Elizabeth Foundation and other partner organizations, The King Center will host a Beloved Community Service Project on Monday, January 15, which will involve. Collection and assembly of care kits for the unsheltered and homeless

