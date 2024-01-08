Black Winners Of 2024 Golden Globes

Several Black stars took home awards at the 2024 Golden Globes.
On Sunday (January 7), the Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, recognized the best in film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
The 2024 awards ceremony marked the debut of two categories including cinematic and box office achievement, which recognized a high-earning film with “extensive global audience support,” and best performance in stand-up comedy on television for outstanding work by a comedian.
The Bear earned several nods at the Golden Globes with supporting actress Ayo Edebiri taking home an award for her performance on the FX show, while The Color Purple went unrecognized at the esteemed awards ceremony.
Check out the Black stars who won big below.
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
