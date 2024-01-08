Digital Daily

Black Winners Of 2024 Golden Globes

Several Black stars took home awards at the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Sunday (January 7), the Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, recognized the best in film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The 2024 awards ceremony marked the debut of two categories including cinematic and box office achievement, which recognized a high-earning film with “extensive global audience support,” and best performance in stand-up comedy on television for outstanding work by a comedian.

The Bear earned several nods at the Golden Globes with supporting actress Ayo Edebiri taking home an award for her performance on the FX show, while The Color Purple went unrecognized at the esteemed awards ceremony.

Check out the Black stars who won big below.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

