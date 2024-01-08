Atlanta Hawks 2024 MLK Game To Feature Killer Mike, National Anthem By Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society

The Atlanta Hawks recently announced festivities around the annual MLK game. Taking place on Jan. 15 at State Farm Arena, the Hawks will face-off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Before the game, fans will have the opportunity to learn about homeownership in Atlanta for Black Americans at a special pregame panel presented by Chase.

Shortly before tip-off, Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society will sing the Hawks’ player introductions along with the national anthem.

At halftime, Atlanta native Killer Mike will perform at halftime. The Grammy-nominated artist recently released the critically-acclaimed album “Michael” and came up under the noted Dungeon Family, a rap crew which features OutKast and Goodie Mob.

“As an Atlanta native and fellow Morehouse Man who is also a Hawks fan, performing for Atlanta during the MLK celebration is the homecoming dream of a lifetime,” said Killer Mike in a statement.

In honor of recognizing the courageous activism of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Olympian Dr. Tommie Smith will also be honored by the Hawks during the game. Dr. Smith along with fellow American John Carlos, placed gold and bronze respectively in the 200-meter race at the 1968 Mexico City games. Standing on the medal podium, Dr. Smith and Mr. Carlos, shoeless in black socks (representing Black poverty in America), adorned with one black glove, and wearing pins supporting the Olympic Project for Human Rights on their jackets, raised one fist during the national anthem. This symbolic act not only reflected their dedication to the Civil Rights Movement but also echoed their broader commitment to human rights worldwide and athlete activism.

Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena, also issued a statement saying, “We are beyond excited to have world-renowned and Atlanta’s own Killer Mike perform as part of this special annual MLK Game presented by Chase. We encourage Hawks’ fans to come downtown for the early afternoon tipoff to and join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

