U.S. Mint Releases Harriet Tubman Coins

Photo: Getty Images

New U.S. coins featuring abolitionist Harriet Tubman has been released.

According to WBOC, Tubman is featured on a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half-dollar coin as a part of the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program. Tubman is depicted as a conductor on the Underground Railroad and a Union nurse during the Civil War and in her later years.

According to the U.S. Mint, a portion of the proceeds from the coins will go toward the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home. The coins are available for purchase as a set or individually.

Several lawmakers have pushed for Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece Ernestine “Tina” Martin Wyatt said the move would make a bigger statement.

“The coins are fabulous but that $20 bill, for me, represents something greater about who she was and what she gave to the United States,” Wyatt said.

The coins are available for purchase online and at U.S. Mint stores. Pre-orders opened Thursday Jan. 4 and will ship in February.

