Inmate Starts Fire At Infamous Fulton County Jail

The Fulton County Jail has started 2024 with another issue. Officials at the Fulton County Jail revealed that an inmate set a fire inside of a jail cell.

The fire, which took place on Dec. 30, reportedly displaced 15 other inmates on. The inmates were not harmed during the fire as staff members were able to extinguish the blaze.

Juan Edwards was charged with arson in the first degree, interference with government property, contributing to an unsafe environment, damage to jail property, and interfering with security operations.

Sheriff Pat Labat issued a statement, “I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances. The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority.”

In 2023, the jail faced numerous issues. Ten people died at the Fulton County Jail last year. The death’s occurred during a time when the national media focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on a RICO charge in August of 2023. The passing of Lashawn Thompson also made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice. The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death. Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.”

