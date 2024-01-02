Inmate Starts Fire At Infamous Fulton County Jail

The Fulton County Jail has started 2024 with another issue. Officials at the Fulton County Jail revealed that an inmate set a fire inside of a jail cell.
The fire, which took place on Dec. 30, reportedly displaced 15 other inmates on. The inmates were not harmed during the fire as staff members were able to extinguish the blaze.
Juan Edwards was charged with arson in the first degree, interference with government property, contributing to an unsafe environment, damage to jail property, and interfering with security operations.
Sheriff Pat Labat issued a statement, “I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances. The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority.”