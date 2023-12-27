Real Housewives Kenya Moore Monthly Income Revealed

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is still battling it out with her ex-husband, Marc Daly, to settle on a custodial support plan that is fair to both of them and in the best interest of their minor daughter Brooklyn.

Daly, while in the process of filing for an addendum to his $521 monthly child support program, revealed that his gross monthly income is $5,000 while Moore’s is ten times that at $50,000 monthly.

Radar Online reports that Daly recently filed a “proposed permanent parenting plan” and “proposed child support addendum.” Moore has primary custody of their minor daughter, and the exes share legal custody.

Per Radar, Daly’s proposed parenting plan states: “Each party will be responsible for his/her own costs and expenses associated with their parenting time including, but not limited to, travel expenses, except in the event Father elects to exercise his parenting time in his State of residence, in which case Father shall be responsible for the costs of the child’s flight(s) to and from Father’s State of residence for Father’s parenting time.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

