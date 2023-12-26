Kwanzaa Celebrations Begin Today In Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

Kwanzaa celebrations will kick-off today and several events will take place in Atlanta and nationwide. Established in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa celebrates Black culture, community, family, and history. Kwanzaa gets its name from the Swahili phrase, “matunda ya kwanza.”

The colors of the Pan-African flag are also prominent. Red (the struggle), Black (the people), and green (the future) are featured in decorations and clothing.

For the next week, friends and families will come together to honor the ancestors and celebrate Black culture.

There are several principles of Kwanzaa which include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Each day, participants will light a candle to highlight the principles and recite the meanings. Other activities will follow such as reciting poetry and literature, African drumming and dancing, and the sharing of meals.

Below are several events occurring in Atlanta.

Umoja Kwanzaa-New Black Wall Street Market (Dec. 26)

The event will start at 2 p.m. at New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest, Georgia. The event will feature music, dance, history, cultural presentations. Happy Kwanzaa – The Jazz Circle (Dec. 27) Held at the Westview Makers, the event will start at 8 p.m. and feature live jazz and conversation. Kwanzaa Experience (Dec. 28) Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility). This event will take place at Soul Vegetarian and start at 4 p.m. First Afrikan Celebrates Ujima (Dec. 28) Held at First African Presbyterian Church, the program begins at 6pm. Activities include discussion of the principle of the day, Ujima, Song, spoken word, Kwanzaa Kwiz Bowl, Arts & Crafts activities and face painting for the youth.

