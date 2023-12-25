Shaq, T.I., Fani Willis, Latto Amongst Notable Atlanta Figures Who Gave Back During The Holiday Season

The holidays are a time for spending moments with loved ones and sharing. During this holiday season, several celebrities stepped up to give back to their communities.

Here are notable figures who gave back during the holidays.

T.I. and Tiny

Rapper Tip “During his 8th Annual Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan, rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris pleasantly surprised women and children who were in need for the holidays.

The Atlanta rapper visited three separate charities and programs, bringing unexpected joy to mothers and families. He joined forces with the Atlanta Hawks to provide participants of the Next Level Boys Academy diversion program with Hawks tickets, merchandise, and a shopping spree.

T.I. was later joined by Congresswoman Nikema Williams. At a shelter for homeless women and their families called My Sister’s House. The families of the women were given toys and Visa gift cards to enjoy during the holiday season.

Shaq and Fani Willis

Shaquille O’Neal and Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis teamed up for a toy giveaway at Welcome All Park. The two joined We All Value Excellence (W.A.V.E.) to provide holiday joy to families in need.

NFL’s A.J. Terrell and 100 Black Men

Ensuring a happy holiday for all, 100 Black Men of Atlanta spread cheer and merriment in conjunction with Atlanta Falcons Cornerback Aundell “AJ” Terrell Jr.

On December 19, Mr. Terrell sponsored a brunch for five families selected by 100 Black Men of Atlanta from their adopted schools, The B.E.S.T Academy and its sister school, The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. This third annual event was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Mr. Terrell received the 2023 John Lewis Emerging Leader Award during the 100 Honors Gala in June. He has assisted over 15 families and students over the last three years.

The B.E.S.T. Academy is a public all-boys school and The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (CSKYWLA) is a public all-girls school. Both schools serve grades 6-12. Their total minority enrollment is 100%, and 100% of students are economically disadvantaged. Both schools are among those adopted by 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

Latto

Latto gives back to her community at her third annual Christmas In Clayco event for her Win Some Give Some foundation. The global superstar donated over $500k worth of gifts, some through donations or sponsorships from brands such as UGG, Savage x Fenty, Apple, Liquid Death, Wingstop, Wrap Snacks, HALLS, Camille Rose and more. The event comes a few days prior to her official “Latto Day” (December 18th) proclaimed by the county, who also honored her with the key to city as well.

With over 1 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and accolades continuing to rack up from her success, it's clear that Latto has set the stage to become a global superstar. The release of her hit RIAA-certified 3x Platinum single "Big Energy" in September 2021 has made Latto inescapable. She went on to make history with the single as the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single.

21 Savage

21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation (LBE) held their annual holiday drive event at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA. This marked the second consecutive year of collaboration between 21 Savage, LBE, and the YMCA to create a memorable holiday experience for local families. This year, 75 local children and their parents will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and gifts right as the holidays approach.

Gunna

Gunna held his sixth Annual Great Giveaway in South Fulton, Georgia on Dec. 23. He partnered with Goodr to provide gifts for children and families in metro Atlanta, with hope to provide assistance to over 500 families this holiday season.

NFL’s Calais Campbell

Atlanta Falcons Calais Campbell hosted 50 scholars from Centennial Academy for a shopping spree at Target in Druid Hills. He was joined by Freddie Falcon, Falcon’s cheerleaders and volunteers, to surprise students with $200 to buy gifts for themselves and their families. Before the event, they enjoyed a meal from Moe’s and interacted with Calais and Santa.

