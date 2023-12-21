Rudy Giuliani Files Bankruptcy After Judge Orders He Pay $148 Million For Defaming Fulton County Election Workers

Rudy Giuliani has decided to file bankruptcy after a judge ordered that he pay $148 million in damages to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. In the filing, Giuliani claimed that he has $10 million in assets against $500 million in debt.

He filed days after a judge ruled that Freeman and Moss could expedite their requests to retrieve money and assets from Giuliani. However, the bankruptcy filing could give him more time to submit an appeal to the original ruling.

A breakdown of the ruling included Giuliani paying $33.2 million in compensatory damages for defaming Freeman or Moss, $40 million for intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and $75 million in punitive damages.

Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani in 2021 for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. Following the 2020 Election, Giuliani, acting as Donald Trump’s attorney at the time, claimed that Freeman and Moss created a scheme to defraud Trump of an election win in Georgia.

Giuliani was also indicted on RICO charges in Fulton County for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 Election.

