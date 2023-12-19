Exclusive: The Gathering Spot Hosts Town Hall After Greenwood Split, Return To Operating Independently

The original owners of The Gathering Spot, Ryan Wilson and T’Keel “TK” Petersen, hosted a town hall meeting after announcing their return to being independently operated.

On Dec. 18, Wilson and Petersen answered questions from members at TGS located in Atlanta. The event was also streamed online to members.

Wilson and Petersen announced that they are entering a new era after reacquiring the company. Court records revealed that the acquisition was valued at $50 million in cash and Greenwood stock.

However, a disagreement between TGS’s original founders and Greenwood made national headlines this past summer after reports emerged that Peterson would be moving on from his position with the company.

A lawsuit followed after Ryan Wilson alleged that Greenwood engaged in misconduct, fraud, and a failure to pay $5 million in connection with TGS meeting a business target. Greenwood denied the allegations and claimed that Wilson and Petersen made “false and misleading statements” that impacted TGS’s valuation.

The two sides appeared to make amends weeks after the initial dispute went public saying in a statement, “No one wins when the family feuds. We apologize for distracting our communities over the last week as this became a topic of so much public discussion.”

During the town hall, Wilson and Petersen did not go into the details of the disagreement with Greenwood.

But now that TGS is back to being independently owned, Wilson and Petersen are looking to continue on a path that focuses on the company’s original mission.

“There were moments over this past year where it felt like this is just not part of our script,” Wilson said during the town hall. “To be here now, though, I understand why some things were the way that they were. And the things that we’ve been talking about and believe in are real…It takes a lot of energy when you’re moving into a new season. I feel a responsibility to make sure that we do this right.”

Along with their Atlanta location, TGS has physical locations in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles with 12,000 members overall.

