Digital Daily

Navy Federal Credit Union Denied Over Half Of Its Black Mortgage Applicants

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Navy Federal Credit Union, the nation’s largest credit union, approved mortgages for White borrowers at a much higher rate than their Black counterparts, according to a CNN analysis.

In 2022, the credit union approved over 75 percent of white applications for a new conventional home purchase mortgage while only approving less than 50 percent of the Black borrowers who applied for the same loan.

The nearly 29 percent gap in approval between white and Black applicants is the largest disparity among major US lenders. According to the CNN analysis, the disparity was still present among white and Black applicants who had similar incomes and debt-to-income ratios. Navy Federal Credit Union also approved more applications from White borrowers making less than $62,000 a year compared to Black borrowers making more than $140,000.

Further analysis by CNN found Black applicants were more than twice as likely to be denied than their white counterparts when more than a dozen variables, including income, debt-to-income ratio, property value, downpayment percentage, and neighborhood characteristics, were the same.

Navy Federal spokesperson Bill Pearson denied allegations of racial discrimination in its lending practices.

“Navy Federal Credit Union is committed to equal and equitable lending practices and strict adherence to all fair lending laws,” Pearson said in a statement. “Employee training, fair lending statistical testing, third-party evaluations, and compliance reviews are embedded in our lending practices to ensure fairness across the board.”

Pearson claimed that CNN’s analysis “does not accurately reflect our practices” because it didn’t take into account “major criteria required by any financial institution to approve a mortgage loan,” including “credit score, available cash deposits and relationship history with lender,” he said.

The above information isn’t available in the public mortgage data and the credit union declined to release additional data.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content