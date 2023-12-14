Exclusive: Producer Maejor Discusses New Audible Podcast Series, ‘Psychedelic Frequency’

Maejor made a name for himself in the music industry by working with artists such as J. Cole, Juicy J, and Justin Bieber. But he’s now entered the world of long-form podcasting.

His first Audible podcast “Maejor Frequency” was named Adweek’s 2022 Podcast of the Year and one of Variety’s Best New Podcasts of 2022.

He follows with “Psychedelic Frequency.”

The podcast is a deeply personal exploration of the psychedelic experience from the POV of a bevy of recording artists who share their life-altering experiences with Maejor, including Jim James from My Morning Jacket, Belly, Nathaniel Raitliff, Dead and Company bassist Oteil Burbridge, as well as Coldplay producer Jon Hopkins. The series also features its own playlist of original music tuned to the frequency of specific psychedelics by Maejor, the recording artist Bi-Polar Sunshine, and Jared Gutstadt.

I want to first talk about the first audible project that kind of explores how sound and music can heal. What inspired it?

I got introduced to that concept from the spiritual and yoga community. But then I got diagnosed with cancer. And to my becoming a cancer survivor, a lot of people started sharing with me alternative forms of wellness and healing a lot of different things. some of them and I couldn’t resonate with but some of the things that I found particularly fascinating were things related to sound science and from a spiritual perspective, because I was already producing music that was reaching a large audience. So I was like, wow, there’s a connection in the sounds, particularly things like binaural beats, which affect your brainwaves measurably can change your brainwave state. And you know, when we’re in high beta state with a stressed out, change your brainwaves to the states to listening to these different frequencies. I was like, Wow, that’s crazy. And I started learning about monks mantra, which was really specific frequencies to put them in certain states of consciousness to the repetition. Wow, that’s kind of cool to have as a music, you know, started making all these connections then kind of went down the rabbit hole in that way. So it was cool in the sense of experience of going through a challenge to health challenge actually introduced me to a lot of things that I probably wouldn’t have come across that now. I’m really passionate about r&r A lot of people who are kind of on his way of healing music, so it’s cool.

Why was it important for you to to tell this new story?

Absolutely. Well, I mean, we noticed the connection with music and psychedelics and wellness. And a lot of people are kind of taking these journeys was wanting to give people a safe space, place to understand history to get to information, ways to you know, potentially enhance their experience and make it a better, better journey for them you know, because they now say these things are coming into the consciousness but it’s not it has been, you know, maybe not not presented in a way where people can just really get the information and simple way and helpful way to think actually use so we talked about people’s real experiences. People struggle with things like PTSD, depression, you know, anxiety, all these things that we all deal with and really being able to see what really works with people so that the show sparks from that and then we ended up working with like maps, Multidisciplinary Association, Psychedelic Studies, which is like one of the top organizations kind of detail organization for this talk with Rick Dabney. From there we talk with artists and creatives are used on psychedelics in their experiences, how it shapes how they view the world. So it just became it’s being talked about people using breath work and try to get into psychedelic states through extensive deep breathing. So all these things which is one of its gifts, give people a safe space and also a message of kind of being able to give intention to whenever you get to experience so I think that intention is plays an important part in in experience.

How do you want this to educate the public?

I think this is perfect for someone who’s curious about it, who doesn’t really understand it wants to know, history wants to know, the legal ramifications and wants to know all these things, because we sprinkled a lot of debt. So it really gives you a framework from a broad perspective of where psychedelics are today where they started, and then where they’re going. So I think it’s anyone who’s interested in the subject of wellness and, you know, alternative or kind of, you know, progressive or anything like that, or just any type of science or spirituality. They were really interested in the show that weaves all those together. Then music acts kind of like as another therapist they say in the room, kind of a you know, anyone who’s had a psychedelic experience knows how important music is. We’ll talk about being intentional with that as well.

