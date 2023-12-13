Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Announce New Partnership With Charles Barkley

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena today announced a new partnership with Redmont Vodka, a venture led by Charles Barkley, a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and television analyst on TNT and CBS Sports.

Fans (21+) will have access to purchase specialty cocktails made with Redmont Vodka at the Redmont Vodka Bar located on the 100-level concourse just outside of Sections 104 and 105 and will be available at various locations throughout the award-winning downtown Atlanta venue.

Redmont Distilling Co. was founded in 2014 and is the first legal distillery in Birmingham since prohibition. Made from corn, Redmont is 100% gluten- free and has a smooth finish and a neutral taste.

“I’m thrilled to team up with the Hawks and State Farm Arena and bring some of Alabama in Redmont Vodka to basketball fans and concertgoers here in Atlanta,” said Redmont Vodka Majority Owner Charles Barkley. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my passion for the game, having fun and two of my favorite Southern cities.”

As part of this collaboration, Charles Barkley participated in a digital content capture to promote the all-new Redmont Vodka Bar, enriching the already vibrant atmosphere of the award-winning venue.

“This partnership with Redmont Vodka is just one example of our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and options for our fans,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “The addition of the Redmont Vodka Bar at State Farm Arena will give our adult fans another premium beverage option in a location everyone can access.”

Redmont Vodka Brand Ambassadors will engage with fans in fun and meaningful ways throughout the season. The first of these occasions will occur on Monday, Dec. 11 when the Atlanta Hawks take on Denver. Fans attending could receive branded merchandise and enjoy Redmont Vodka specialty cocktails by stopping by the bar. Limited tickets remain which can be purchased here.

“Partnering with the Hawks aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of quality, community, and celebration,” said Redmont Vodka Chief Executive Officer Eleanor Estes. “We’re excited to be where the fans are and craft memorable experiences for them while contributing to the vibrant culture of Atlanta.”

Charles Barkley’s foray into the spirits industry has gained widespread attention, with features in outlets such as ‘Southern Living’, which showcased his dedication to giving back to his hometown in Alabama through Redmont Vodka.

About Post Author