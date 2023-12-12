YSL Trial Suspended Until 2024 Following Stabbing Of Defendant At Fulton County Jail

The YSL trial will be suspended until 2024. Today, Judge Ural Glanville suspended court after Shannon Stillwell was stabbed on Sunday while at the infamous Fulton County Jail.

Glanville announced that the trial will be on hold until Jan. 2. When the trial resumes, Stillwell will not be in court as he recovers.

Stillwell was stabbed by fellow inmate Willie Brown during an altercation. A cause for the fight has yet to be revealed.

Stillwell is facing multiple charges including two counts of murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and conspiracy to violate RICO.

Stillwell is being charged along with rapper Young Thug.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

Stillwell’s stabbing also sheds more light on the notorious Fulton County Jail.

Ten people have died at the Fulton County Jail in 2023.

The death’s have occurred during a time when the national media has focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on a RICO charge.

The deaths also comes after Lashawn Thompson’s passing made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice. The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death. Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.” The sheriff’s office also issued the statement, “It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff (Patrick) Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

