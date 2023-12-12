Georgia Karen, Hanna Payne on Trial for Vigilante Murder of Black Man

In one of the worst cases of Karen behavior, an entitled white woman has allegedly caused the death of a Black senior citizen and is currently on trial in Clayton County Georgia for actions that resuted in the death of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring.

The trial is underway for a Georgia woman accused of fatally shooting a man during a traffic dispute. Hannah Payne, 25, faces a possible life sentence for shooting Kenneth Herring in the abdomen when she was 21.

According to investigators, at around 6 pm on May 7, 2019, the victim, 62-year-old Herring, was driving his Dodge pickup truck when he ran a red light and hit an 18-wheeler. Both vehicles were damaged, and the drivers pulled over to wait for police to arrive.

Herring’s accident was witnessed by two people who pulled over to help — the defendant, Hannah Payne, and an officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections named Terry Robinson. Robinson, who worked in the infirmary at a local prison, examined Herring and noticed that he appeared disoriented.

A police officer reported that Herring’s eyes looked to be a reddish-orange color. He believed Herring was in diabetic shock.

Payne and Robinson stayed with both drivers for about 20 minutes waiting for the police to arrive when Herring returned to his truck and left the scene.

According to a defense motion, Robinson encouraged Payne to follow Herring after he left the scene so that she could get his license tag number.

Payne reportedly called 911 as she followed Herring to report the tag number. The dispatcher told her to return to the accident scene and not to follow Herring.

