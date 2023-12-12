Georgia High School Baseball Player Dies Following Batting Cage Incident

A high school baseball player in Georgia has died following an incident at a batting cage. On Dec. 12, the family of Jeremy Medina, 17, announced that he passed from his injuries.

The incident took place at Gainesville High School on Nov. 20.

School administrators say Medina leaned in while a fellow batter swung a bat and was hit in the head. He fell into a coma following impact.

Medina remained in the hospital for 13 days, but doctors announced that he was brain dead.

His family issued a statement:

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon. We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Unfortunately, Medina is the second high school athlete to die in Georgia this week.

Brandon Smith of Meriwether County died on Sunday, on the eve of his high school team played in the state championship game.

Smith was initially reported as missing on Saturday in his hometown Manchester, Georgia, according to authorities. He was found deceased on Sunday evening. Details surrounding his passing has yet to be released as the investigation contiues.

Smith was a defensive lineman for the Meriwether County football team.

About Post Author