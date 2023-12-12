Every Black Nominee For 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are back, and a number of Black entertainers have earned nods.
On Monday (December 11), Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which is set to air live on January 7.
The 2024 awards ceremony marks the debut of two categories including cinematic and box office achievement, which will recognize a high-earning film with “extensive global audience support,” and best performance in stand-up comedy on television, for outstanding work by a comedian.
Keep scrolling for a complete list of the Black nominees up for a 2024 Golden Globe.
Fantasia
Film: The Color Purple
Category: Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Colman Domingo
Film: Rustin
Category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jeffrey Wright
Film: American Fiction
Category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Danielle Brooks
Film: The Color Purple
Category: Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Film: The Holdovers
Category: Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Ayo Edebiri
Television show: The Bear
Category: Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy
Quinta Brunson
Television Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
David Oyelowo
Television show: Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Category: Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Lenny Kravitz
Film: Rustin
Category: Best Original Song, Motion Picture
