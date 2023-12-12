Every Black Nominee For 2024 Golden Globes

Photo: Getty Images

The Golden Globes are back, and a number of Black entertainers have earned nods.

On Monday (December 11), Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which is set to air live on January 7.

The 2024 awards ceremony marks the debut of two categories including cinematic and box office achievement, which will recognize a high-earning film with “extensive global audience support,” and best performance in stand-up comedy on television, for outstanding work by a comedian.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of the Black nominees up for a 2024 Golden Globe.

Photo: Getty Images

Fantasia

Film: The Color Purple

Category: Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Photo: Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Film: Rustin

Category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Photo: Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

Film: American Fiction

Category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Photo: Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Film: The Color Purple

Category: Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Photo: Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Film: The Holdovers

Category: Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Photo: Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Television show: The Bear

Category: Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy

Photo: Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Television Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Photo: Getty Images

David Oyelowo

Television show: Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Category: Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Photo: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Film: Rustin

Category: Best Original Song, Motion Picture