Atlanta Rapper 2 Chainz Hospitalized Following Car Accident In Miami

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz hospitalized following a car accident in Miami. According to reports, 2 Chainz was driving on I-95 in Miami when his car was hit from behind by a person driving a Tesla.

The person in the Tesla was reportedly intoxicated.

2 Chainz suffered neck injuries and is currently in stable condition, according to TMZ.

Following the accident, 2 Chainz posted a video clip of himself in the ambulance on social media. He was in Miami for week-long Art Basel festivities.

Raised in College Park, Georgia, 2 Chainz was initially in the group Playaz Circle which was signed to Ludacris’ DTP record label. He eventually went solo and released multiple hit albums including “Based on a T.R.U. Story.”

He recently released the collaboration album with Lil Wayne, “Welcome 2 Collegrove.”

2 Chainz is also a part-owner of College Park Skyhawks.

About Post Author