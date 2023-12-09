ADW News

Atlanta Rapper 2 Chainz Hospitalized Following Car Accident In Miami

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz hospitalized following a car accident in Miami. According to reports, 2 Chainz was driving on I-95 in Miami when his car was hit from behind by a person driving a Tesla. 

The person in the Tesla was reportedly intoxicated. 

2 Chainz suffered neck injuries and is currently in stable condition, according to TMZ. 

Following the accident, 2 Chainz posted a video clip of himself in the ambulance on social media. He was in Miami for week-long Art Basel festivities. 

Raised in College Park, Georgia, 2 Chainz was initially in the group Playaz Circle which was signed to Ludacris’ DTP record label. He eventually went solo and released multiple hit albums including “Based on a T.R.U. Story.”

He recently released the collaboration album with Lil Wayne, “Welcome 2 Collegrove.”

2 Chainz is also a part-owner of College Park Skyhawks. 

 

 

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He’s also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music.”

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content